The PCGSL 10U All-Stars won the state championship Monday. (Contributed photo) The PCGSL 10U All-Stars won the state championship Monday. (Contributed photo) Read Less by: Brandon Tester Posted: Jul 13, 2022 / 11:01 PM EDT Updated: Jul 13, 2022 / 11:01 PM EDT SHARE GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Girls Softball League 10U All-Stars are state champions. Pitt County defeated the Rowan County 10U All-Stars 6-0 Monday to win the title. A four-run sixth inning helped Pitt County secure the win.