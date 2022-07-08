KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball playoff action, Pitt County Post 39 punched its ticket to the Area 1 East Championship with an 8-7 win over Kinston Post 43 on Friday.

Cameron Greenway, Colbert Watkins and Andrew Wallen logged two hits apiece for Pitt County, which won the best-of-three series 2-0.

Pitt County awaits the winner of Wayne County Post 11 and Plymouth Post 164. Game 1 of that series was suspended due to rain Thursday with Wayne County leading 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning. The plan was for the teams to finish Game 1 and play Game 2 on Friday in Plymouth, but both games were postponed to Saturday because of rain.