GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Post 39 grabbed a 6-2 win Thursday in the opener of its best-of-three playoff series against Kinston Post 43.

Shawn Gerard and Andrew Wallen both hit a home run for Pitt County. Perry Eveleth went 2-for-4 at the plate. Colbert Watkins, Dawson Ables and Daniel Paciullo added one hit apiece for Pitt County.

Game 2 of the series will be played in Kinston on Friday.

In other American legion action, Wayne County Post 11 led Plymouth Post 164, 2-0, when the game was suspended due to weather in the sixth inning. The game will resume Friday.