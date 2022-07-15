GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball action, Wayne County Post 11 stayed alive in the Area 1 East championship series with a 3-0 win over Pitt County Post 39 in Game 3 Friday.



Wayne County’s Tyler Thompson threw a shutout and held Pitt County to two hits.



Cameron Greenway and Grayson Myrick tallied hits for Pitt County.



Pitt County leads the series 2-1. Game four will be played Saturday at a to-be-determined site and time, and game five — if necessary — will be played immediately after.