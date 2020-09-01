NC State Athletics to begin fall season without fans; no tailgating for football opener

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the James Madison Dukes at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State Athletics will begin the fall season without spectators in the stands – the announcement includes football.

Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said the restriction will be in place through at least September.

“We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators,” said Corrigan.

Sports included in this initial group are football, men’s soccer, volleyball and cross country.

Women’s soccer announced earlier Monday that the team has opted out of playing in 2020.

Tailgating will not be permitted for the football season opener on Sept. 19.

N.C. State said it will continue to evaluate its ability to lessen restrictions and re-evaluate its position for the month of October.