NC State uses 37-3 run to beat Boston College 81-65

North Carolina State’s Shakeel Moore (2) dunks next to Boston College’s James Karnik (33) in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) – Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 19 points and added six rebounds to lead North Carolina State to an 81-65 victory over Boston College.

Boston College was coming off a three-week coronavirus shutdown with six scholarship players available.

Calling on five walk-ons and playing their first game since Jan. 16, the Eagles scored the first two baskets of the game before giving up 37 of the next 40 points.

Manny Bates and DJ Funderburk had 14 points and seven rebounds apiece for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games since a victory over BC on Dec. 30.