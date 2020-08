CHAPEL HILL (WNCT) The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its amended sports schedule for 2020-21 on Wednesday.

Football will be played starting late February and ending in April. The first day of football practice is February 8th with the first games set for February 26th.

Basketball practice will start in December with the first games set for January 4th.

All of the dates for sports can be found at www.nchsaa.org.