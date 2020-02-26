NCHSAA Basketball Tournament tips off with 1st round games

Here are the scores from the 1st round of the NCHSAA state basketball tournament in games played on Tuesday night.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
4A Men’s Basketball Tournament:
#9 Lumberton 61, #24 South Central 54
3A Men’s Basketball Tournament:
#8 Hunt 69, #25 C.B. Aycock 55
#24 Rocky Mount 80, #9 Southern Lee 73
#5 Eastern Guilford 72, #28 Jacksonville 34
#12 South Johnston 57, #21 Topsail 42
#13 Northern Nash 57, #20 Vance County 51
#19 Terry Sanford 58, #14 Northside-Jacksonville 54
#6 West Carteret 64, #27 Cleveland 38
#7 J.H. Rose 69, #26 Chapel Hill 59
#15 Eastern Wayne 78, #18 West Brunswick 61
2A Men’s Basketball Tournament:
#1 South Granville 74, #32 Croatan 32
#8 Goldsboro 96, #25 McMichael 58
#9 First Flight 80, #24 Wheatmore 77
#5 Randleman 54, #28 South Lenoir 38
#12 Hertford County 90, #21 Thomasville 69
#3 Farmville Central 92, #30 Jordan-Matthews 60
#14 Washington 57, #19 Greene Central 50
#27 Currituck County 69, #6 Morehead 65
#22 Ledford 61, #11 SW Edgecombe 52
#10 Dixon 68, #23 T.W. Andrews 55
#15 Anson 65, #18 Clinton 64
#2 Kinston 68, #31 East Duplin 47
1A Men’s Basketball Tournament
#1 North Edgecombe 83, #32 Franklin Academy 47
#16 Research Triangle 58, #17 Rosewood 49
#24 Warren County 40, #9 CapeHatteras 36
#5 Granville Central 79, #28 Perquimans 58
#3 East Carteret 83, #30 Lejeune 56
#11 Pender 71 #22 Camden County 46
#7 Pamlico County 88, #26 KIPP Pride 67
#10 Washington County 95, #23 Tarboro 36
#15 Riverside-Martin 86, #18 Columbia 49
#2 John A. Holmes 80, #31 Roxboro Community 53
Women’s Basketball Scoreboard:
3A Women’s Basketball Tournament:
#1 D.H. Conley 59, #32 New Hanover 11
#25 Southern Nash 45, #8 Union Pines 43
#5 Jacksonville 65, #28 J.H. Rose 31
#13 White Oak 65, #20 Swansboro 52
#19 Chapel Hill 47, #14 Southern Wayne 46
#10 Hunt 63, #23 Franklinton 49
#2 Rocky Mount 71, #31 C.B. Aycock 29
2A Women’s Basketball Tournament:
#1 Farmville Central 79. #32 Nash Central 57
#16 East Bladen 60, #17 Clinton 58
#9 East Duplin 62, #24 Eastern Randolph 42
#21 North Pitt 47, #12 Ledford 45
#13 North Lenoir 66, #20 SouthWest Edgecombe 50
#4 Bertie 56, #29 Durham School of the Arts 44
#3 Kinston 61, #30 West Bladen 34
#6 Croatan 53, #27 Midway 11
#11 Beddingfield 78, #22 Providence Grove 75
#15 Hertford County 69, #18 Richlands 48
1A Women’s Basketball Tournament:
#1 Pamlico County 71, #32 East Columbus 22
#25 River Mill Academy 53, #8 Cape Hatteras 45
#9 Bishop McGuinness 61, #24 Manteo 25
#5 Chatham Charter 64, #28 Gates County 44
#21 Tarboro, 51 #12 Falls Lake Academy 42
#13 Perquimans 54, #20 Washington County 49
#4 John A. Holmes 67, #29 North Stanly 37
#19 Southside 56, #14 Northampton County 39
#6 Princeton 74, #27 Rocky Mount Prep 38
#10 Riverside-Martin 48, #23 Woods Charter 26
#15 Neuse Charter 63, #18 Voyager Academy 40
#2 Vance Charter 52, #31 Pender 29