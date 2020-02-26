NCHSAA Basketball Tournament tips off with 1st round games

TAMPA, FLA. – Three-pointers and free throws were the difference as the ECU women’s basketball team fell 81-52 at USF on Tuesday night.

ECU (8-19, 5-9 AAC) was led by Lashonda Monk who finished with 23 points and tied her career-high with four three-pointers. Taniyah Thompson was the only other Pirates in double-figures, finishing with 16 points and three assists. Dominique Claytor had six points and a team-high eight rebounds for ECU.