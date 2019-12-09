NCHSAA kicks-off state championship week in high school football

Breaking News
RALEIGH (WNCT) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association kicked-off state championship week Monday with the annual press conferences featuring the 16 coaches in the state finals.

Here is the state championship schedule for this coming weekend:

2019 NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium (Duke University)

Saturday, December 14, 2019

1A State Championship

#4 Northampton High School (11-3) vs. #1 Robbinsville High School (14-0)

Game Time:  3:00 PM

1AA State Championship

#1 Tarboro High School (14-0) vs. #1 East Surry High School (14-0)

Game Time:  7:00 PM

BB&T Field (Wake Forest University)

Saturday, December 14, 2019

2A State Championship

#3 Northeastern High School (12-3) vs. #2 Reidsville High School (14-1)

Game Time:  3:00 PM

2AA State Championship

#7 Salisbury High School (13-2) vs. #1 Shelby High School (13-1)

Game Time:  11:00 AM

Carter-Finley Stadium (North Carolina State University)

Saturday, December 14, 2019

3A State Championship

#1 Southern Nash High School (15-0) vs.#5 Charlotte Catholic High School (11-3)

Game Time:  3:00 PM

3AA State Championship

#1 Lee County High School (14-0) vs #1 Weddington High School (15-0)

Game Time:  7:00 PM

Kenan Stadium (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)

Saturday, December 14, 2019

4A State Championship

#4 Cardinal Gibbons High School (12-2) vs. #2 East Forsyth High School (11-2)

Game Time:  11:00 AM

4AA State Championship

#2 Leesville Road High School (13-0) vs. #10 Zebulon B. Vance High School (12-2)

Game Time:  3:00 PM

