NCHSAA kicks-off state championship week in high school football
RALEIGH (WNCT) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association kicked-off state championship week Monday with the annual press conferences featuring the 16 coaches in the state finals.
Here is the state championship schedule for this coming weekend:
2019 NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium (Duke University)
Saturday, December 14, 2019
1A State Championship
#4 Northampton High School (11-3) vs. #1 Robbinsville High School (14-0)
Game Time: 3:00 PM
1AA State Championship
#1 Tarboro High School (14-0) vs. #1 East Surry High School (14-0)
Game Time: 7:00 PM
BB&T Field (Wake Forest University)
Saturday, December 14, 2019
2A State Championship
#3 Northeastern High School (12-3) vs. #2 Reidsville High School (14-1)
Game Time: 3:00 PM
2AA State Championship
#7 Salisbury High School (13-2) vs. #1 Shelby High School (13-1)
Game Time: 11:00 AM
Carter-Finley Stadium (North Carolina State University)
Saturday, December 14, 2019
3A State Championship
#1 Southern Nash High School (15-0) vs.#5 Charlotte Catholic High School (11-3)
Game Time: 3:00 PM
3AA State Championship
#1 Lee County High School (14-0) vs #1 Weddington High School (15-0)
Game Time: 7:00 PM
Kenan Stadium (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)
Saturday, December 14, 2019
4A State Championship
#4 Cardinal Gibbons High School (12-2) vs. #2 East Forsyth High School (11-2)
Game Time: 11:00 AM
4AA State Championship
#2 Leesville Road High School (13-0) vs. #10 Zebulon B. Vance High School (12-2)
Game Time: 3:00 PM