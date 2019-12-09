NCHSAA kicks-off state championship week in high school football

Arlington, Texas - Today the Texas Rangers announced their Minor League Staff for the 2020 season, including the group that will lead the Wood Ducks this spring.

Down East will be Managed by Josh Johnson, who moves up a level from Single-A Hickory, where he was the fourth coach with the Crawdads, who made it to the South Atlantic League Championship last fall. Hitting Coach Jared Goedert joins Johnson in moving up from Hickory to Down East. They join Pitching Coach Steve Mintz who has been with the Woodies since baseball returned to Kinston in 2017. Luke Teeters also returns for his second season as the Woodies Athletic Trainer. Newcomer Jon Nazarko rounds out the staff as the club’s Strength and Conditioning coach.