NCHSAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championship games to go on without spectators

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) In response to the growing threat from the COVID-19 outbreak, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association in consultation with the host facilities and university administrators will conduct Saturday’s scheduled State Basketball Championship Games with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

Commissioner Que Tucker says, ” This decision is not one we make lightly. We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing the leadership necessary to keep our students, communities, and the state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”

The games will be contested with essential team personnel and a limited number of family members in attendance.

No tickets will be sold at the door, concessions will not be available for the limited attendees and media will not be permitted to attend.

All eight games will be televised through the Sinclair Broadcasting Group statewide television network.

The games will also be available through the NFHS Network (www.NFHSNetwork.com) for those who are unable to view the contests being broadcast through Sinclair stations.

The affiliate schedule and streaming links can be found here.