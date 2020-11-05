NCHSAA Sports Finally Return to the Floor in 2020

Pitt County, NC (WNCT) – The NCHSAA sports season finally got underway Wednesday after Volleyball and Cross Country began tryouts for their 2020 seasons.

The season officially begins for Volleyball on November 16th so teams will get less time than normal to practice for their first games. Coaches and players say they are happy to play and will never take games for granted again.

Sports will slowly start to return to play throughout the winter season for more information on when NCHSAA sports will return to action visit their website at NCHSAA.org