NCHSAA State Volleyball Tournament Round Two

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The NCHSAA State Volleyball Tournament second round took place on Tuesday night across the state.

There were many of our area teams in action.

In the 4A bracket, (1) South Central hosted (16) Jordan after they received a first-round bye and continue their undefeated season. South Central won 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-23)

(4) Cardinal Gibbons hosted (13) New Bern. Cardinals Gibbons won 3-0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-18)

In the 3A bracket, (2) D.H. Conley hosted (15) West Carteret. Conley advances to the third round after a 3-0 win. (25-9, 25-7, 25-14).

(8) Hunt hosted (24) C.B. Aycock and won 3-0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-23).

(1) Chapel Hill hosted (17) J.H. Rose and knocked the Rampants out of the tournament 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-18)

In the 2A bracket, (3) Ayden-Grifton hosted (19) Ledford Senior and won 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-17).

(7) Croatan hosted (25) Anson and advance to the third round winning 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-9)

In the 1A bracket, (1) Perquimans hosted (16) East Wake Academy and won 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19)

(9) Pender hosted (25) Chatham Central and won 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23).

(4) Pamlico County hosted (20) Roxboro Community in the second round and won a close one (3-2) to advance to the third round.

(3) Princeton hosted (19) Gates County and won 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-11).

(7) Cape Hatteras hosted (10) Camden County and lost 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17).

(18) Northside were on the road taking on (2) Falls Lake Academy and lost 3-0.