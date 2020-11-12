NCHSAA to require all indoor athletes to wear masks during competition

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association sent its members an email on Thursday announcing that all volleyball players will have to wear a mask when matches begin on Monday.

The NCHSAA also said any athlete with a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a face mask during competition would need medical documentation from a physician.

“NCHSAA staff members have received additional reports of volleyball teams being quarantined, which we know will impact their first contests next week,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in the email. “Collectively we must do everything we can to mitigate against the continuing spread of COVID-19, and it is our belief that the above steps will assist those efforts.”