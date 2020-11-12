NCISAA 8-Man Football Playoffs Gear Up

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The NCISAA 8-Man football playoffs are set to begin this Friday night (Weather Permitting). In Division I John Paul II Catholic High School is the 2nd Seed and will host Fayetteville Christian Saturday in Greenville.

Arendell Parrott Academy is the 4th seed in the Division I playoffs and their game with St. David’s is still scheduled for Friday Night in Raleigh. The Patriots lost to St. David’s to start their season but have won three in a row heading into the postseason.

In the division II playoffs Pungo Christian will travel to Lawrence Academy as the 1st seed.

Bethel Christian Academy is the 2nd seed and will host Community Christian at home on Monday.