NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern 8U Babe Ruth softball team recently won the Southeast Regional and will be heading to the World Series in Florida.

The team moved through the postseason by winning the district tournament in Smyrna and finishing third in the state tournament. In the Southeast Regionals, the team picked up several wins before capturing the overall title to advance to the World Series in Treasure Coast, Fla. starting July 28.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise funds for the team’s trip. You can check that out or donate through the following means:

Venmo: @nbbaberuth | Cashapp: $nbbaberuth

Apple Pay – 252-474-3809

Check can be made out to:

NBBRSB

P.O. Box 14183, New Bern, NC 28561

Call or text Melissa Wright at 252-474-3809 for more details.

Below are more details on the team’s postseason, provided by coach JP Whitford

=====

Our girls are headed to the World Series in Florida and we need your support! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, they have earned it and they deserve it! If you don’t know what it takes to get there allow me to explain.

The girls tried out and were chosen from only our 4 local NB teams of 8 yr olds. Big city leagues have upwards of 10, 15, 20 teams to choose from. They practiced relentlessly 3 or 4 days a week for 4 weeks before heading to the District Tournament. That is not a lot of time to “mesh” and none of them were seasoned “travel ball girls”.

District Tournament: Smyrna, NC

There are 8 Districts in the State. Our District 5 is made up of teams from Havelock, Newport, Down East, Swansboro, Western Park, Pamlico County and NB. Our team won the District Tournament, going undefeated. They put up 52 runs in 4 games while only allowing 10.

State Tournament:

This tournament is made up of the Winners and Runner-Up from each of the 8 District Tournaments. The girls played 7 games total in 4 days in the smoldering heat. Don’t forget they are mostly 8 yr olds. They won games against Washington, Wilmington & Havelock. Our girls were defeated in “pool play” by Jamesville by 2 runs, again by Jamesville in “bracket play” by 1 run, and again by Jamesville by 1 run in the semi-finals. Jamesville had our number but we played them close every game. The girls finished 3rd in the State.

Southeast Regionals:

We debated going to Regionals after our 3rd place finish in the State but we knew the girls were getting better and better and coming together as a team. The South East Region is made up of Florida, Georgia, Eastern NC, Western NC, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. This is a completely different level of competition.

In our very 1st game we had to play Jamesville who had just beaten us 3 times in the State Tournament. Our girls overcame their fears and beat Jamesville 6 to 4. We then defeated South West 15 to 0. In our 3rd game we took a hard loss to the powerhouse team of Davidson County after leading almost the entirety of the game. We then lost to another outstanding team Glen Allen, 3 to 14. Most teams would have laid down after those 2 losses but not OUR girls. In the semi-finals as the #3 seed we played #2 Glen Allen again & won 22 to 16 in a back-and-forth war! The girls came alive and eveything they learned and practiced was coming together. In the Championship game we had to play #1 Davidson County again and we were leading 18 to 13 when the game ended. Both of those teams were travel ball teams that had been together, played many, many tournaments together and honestly… they were bigger, stronger & faster. Our little girls outplayed them, out hustled, outhit, and outloved them. They wanted it more than the other teams did! All of their time, effort, sweat, instruction and determination came together on the field as the girls came together as a TEAM. They earned every run and every win. They earned the title of South East Region Champions! They are now the #1 team on the South East Coast!

Please help them get to the World Series! It is extremely expensive!