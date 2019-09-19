New Bern Finds Success Under New Head Coach

New Bern, NC – High School Football success often directly correlates with who the head coach is. The New Bern Bears found much success with former head coach Bobby Curlings and have struggled since his departure.

Those struggles have seemed to have disappeared though as the New Bern Bears enter week four undefeated a perfect 3-0. The Bears started their season off with a 50-6 win over Goldsboro, a 28-13 win over Havelock and most recently a 53-12 win over Washington County.

Torrey Nowell is the new head coach for the Bears and his early success shouldn’t come as a surprise to too many. Nowell made it to the state championship with Pamlico County in 2017.

Listen to some standouts from the Bears team and head coach Torrey Nowell speak about the transition and the early success this season.