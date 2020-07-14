New ECU Assistant Basketball Coach Antwon Jackson is Excited About the Future of the Pirates

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Last week the East Carolina Pirates Announced the addition of assistant basketball coach Antwon Jackson. Jackson has been in Greenville for a week now and says that he sees enormous potential in the future of East Carolina basketball.

The East Carolina Basketball team is coming off of an 11-20 season and return the majority of their players for the 2020-2021 season.

Jackson spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech and helped the Hokies assemble a top-40 ranked recruiting class. With Jackson’s help, Lander Nolley earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors as well as USBWA All-District III accolades during his lone season in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech ranked among the national leaders in 3-point field goals made (12th), 3-pointers per game (13th), assist-to-turnover ratio (5th) and fewest turnovers per game (4th) last season.

Prior to joining the coaching staff at Virginia Tech, Jackson served seven years as an assistant coach to Mick Cronin at the University of Cincinnati. The Bearcats won back-to-back American Athletic Conference Tournament titles in 2018 and 2019 with Jackson on staff. He also helped develop Gary Clark (2017-18) and Jarron Cumberland (2018-19) into The American Player-of-the-Year award winners.

In addition, Jackson helped tutor three All-Americans, 11 all-conference selections, two American Defensive Player-of-the-Year recipients, two all-rookie team selections and one American Sixth Man-of-the-Year award winners during tenure at UC. Four of those players also went on to play in the NBA.

A talented recruiter and gifted coach, Jackson was invited to the NCAA’s prestigious Achieving Coaching Excellence (ACE) program during the summer 2016, where he was put through an intensive development program for preparation of career advancement.

During the seven seasons before his stint at Cincinnati, Jackson built a reputation for finding high-level prospects during stints at both UMass and William and Mary.

A member of the UMass coaching staff from 2009-12, he helped resurrect the program and was part of it resurgence that saw the Minutemen win 25 games during the 2011-12 season, their most since reaching the 1996 Final Four, en route to advancing to the semifinal round of the 2012 Postseason NIT. Three players earned All-Atlantic 10 honors with this guidance.

Prior to his stay at UMass, Jackson helped retool William and Mary under Tribe head coach Tony Shaver. During Jackson’s three seasons (2005-08) in Williamsburg, Virginia, William and Mary improved its overall record by nine wins from his first season to final year. The Tribe also produced two all-conference and two all-rookie team selections during his three seasons.

Jackson earned a degree in business management and accounting from Pikeville College in Pikeville, Ky., in 1993. He was a Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention selection his junior and senior seasons while leading his team in assists