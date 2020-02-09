Live Now
Newton, Gardner Lead ECU Past Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 20 points, freshman Tristen Newton added 18 points and a season-high nine rebounds, and East Carolina ended its seven-game road losing streak, getting past Tulane 81-67 on Saturday.

Gardner also had nine rebounds. Tyrie Jackson had 11 points for East Carolina (10-14, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Suggs added 11 points.

Christion Thompson had 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Green Wave (10-13, 2-9), who have now lost seven straight games. K.J. Lawson added 20 points. Nic Thomas had 10 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. East Carolina defeated Tulane 81-62 on Jan. 25.

East Carolina plays Tulsa on the road on Wednesday. Tulane plays Temple at home on Wednesday.

