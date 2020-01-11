Live Now
Newton’s Game-Winning 3 Sinks SMU

Sports
9OYS Sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tristen Newton hit a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds and East Carolina knocked off SMU 71-68 on Saturday. 

 Tyson Jolley made two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Following a timeout, Tremont Robinson-White dribbled the length of the court and as he was challenged at the basket he found Newton for the game-winner. 

 Jolley’s runner from just inside halfcourt bounced off the front of the rim as time expired. 

Jayden Gardner scored 20 points for ECU (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Newton, Robinson-White and Tyrie Jackson each finished with 11 points. 
 Gardner had 14 points in the second half and East Carolina made 7 of 17 3-pointers and shot percent.

 Robinson-White scored with 1:50 to play to make it a 3-point game. He then came up with a steal and was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second but Gardner grabbed the rebound and made the putback to tie the game at the 1:19 mark. 

 SMU missed a shot and made two free throws with 28.8 seconds to go for a 68-66 lead. 

 The Pirates trailed by 11 at halftime, 38-27, as SMU outscored them 35-16 after they jumped out to an 11-3 lead to start the game. 

 Isiaha Mike had 21 points for the Mustangs (12-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Kendric Davis added 13 points and six assists and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 11 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

