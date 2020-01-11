Newton’s Game-Winning 3 Sinks SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tristen Newton hit a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds and East Carolina knocked off SMU 71-68 on Saturday.

Tyson Jolley made two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Following a timeout, Tremont Robinson-White dribbled the length of the court and as he was challenged at the basket he found Newton for the game-winner.

Jolley’s runner from just inside halfcourt bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Jayden Gardner scored 20 points for ECU (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Newton, Robinson-White and Tyrie Jackson each finished with 11 points.

Gardner had 14 points in the second half and East Carolina made 7 of 17 3-pointers and shot percent.

Robinson-White scored with 1:50 to play to make it a 3-point game. He then came up with a steal and was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second but Gardner grabbed the rebound and made the putback to tie the game at the 1:19 mark.

SMU missed a shot and made two free throws with 28.8 seconds to go for a 68-66 lead.

The Pirates trailed by 11 at halftime, 38-27, as SMU outscored them 35-16 after they jumped out to an 11-3 lead to start the game.

Isiaha Mike had 21 points for the Mustangs (12-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Kendric Davis added 13 points and six assists and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 11 points.

