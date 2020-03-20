Next Level Training Center Welcomes Players Looking to Practice

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – COVID-19 has made a serious impact on the sports world, suspending events and canceling the entirety of the East Carolina spring sports season.

Baseball and softball players in the area since they can no longer practice with their teams have turned to the Next Level Training Center for their workout needs. The Facility is equipped with batting cages, pitching mounds, a weight room and plenty of room to work on any part of a player’s game.

Professional and collegiate athletes alike have taken their skills to the center to keep their skills sharp during this Coronavirus hiatus. With the current epidemic, the facility has taken measures to try to help stop the spread of Coronavirus by sanitizing equipment, leaving doors open, closing down the water fountain, and limiting party groups.

Next Level Training Center has expressed that if you want to continue to work on your game there are plenty of things that you or your child can do at home without the use of any fancy equipment.