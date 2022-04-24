GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of us may associate football with fall, but diehard fans know it’s a year-round deal.

USBets.com surveyed more than 2,000 sports fans to get their feedback about the NFL Draft and their expectations for the 2022-23 season. They also did their research on their past 10 years of first-round draft picks to see which teams regularly come out on top, in addition to which colleges deliver pro athletes consistently.

Nearly five out of ten people are planning to watch the draft live on TV this year. Three out of the five people surveyed said that it’s a tradition to watch the NFL Draft together.

These fans that are planning to watch, usually do their homework ahead of the draft. 20% will spend more than an hour researching prospective players before draft day. Some said they spend about an hour or less, and three out of five don’t do research at all.

After another rocky season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will receive the first pick of the draft. The Jaguars are expected to get about a dozen total picks including the first pick of every single round minus the fifth.

Fans believe the Jaguars will get the best draft picks along with the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions.

Fans listed the Lions are the number one team in need of a roster shakeup this season, and similar to the Jaguars, the Lions have struggled in recent years, winning only three games last season.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the lowest number of draft picks at just five, and not one first-round draft pick. The reigning Super Bowl Champions, the L.A. Rams, haven’t had a first-round draft pick since 2016.

Some fans would like to have a word with their teams for skipping out on the first round of the draft. Nearly 15% of fans think it’s a terrible move for teams to give up those draft picks for veteran players. But others are more optimistic and think it’s a good idea for teams to do so.

18% of fans think the Rams will get the worst draft pick. The team doesn’t have a pick until the third round. Fans also believe the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs won’t fare much better.

We all know that if the NFL Draft were a color, it would be crimson. The Alabama Crimson Tide have crushed their opponents in the draft since 2012. 32 players from the University of Alabama have been first-round draft picks. The school’s biggest year was 2021 when six players were chosen by pro teams.

The Ohio State University has produced 18 first-round draft picks over the last 10 years, while LSU ranks third with 15 picks.

The University of Oklahoma has only had six picks since 2012, but the Sooners are the only ones to have had two No. 1 draft picks back-to-back. In 2018, the Cleveland Browns scooped up QB Baker Mayfield, and the next year the Arizona Cardinals went for QB Kyler Murray.

If this year’s draft is anything like last year’s, you can expect a lot of viewers to tune in. Last year was the third most-watched draft with more than six million football fans tuning in for the big event. Grab some popcorn and a drink, sit back, and hope your team scores big with its draft picks.