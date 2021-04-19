NFL star Russell Wilson to deliver commencement address at NC State’s spring graduation

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson speaks after winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year awards at the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NFL star and former N.C. State quarterback Russell Wilson will serve as commencement speaker during N.C. State’s spring 2021 ceremonies, the University announced Monday.

Wilson will speak at Carter-Finley Stadium on May 14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 9 a.m.

North Carolina State quarterback Russell Wilson (16) pushes off North Carolina’s Bruce Carter (54) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2008. North Carolina State won 41-10. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

“We are honored to welcome Russell Wilson back to NC State to inspire our spring 2021 graduates at these very special commencement ceremonies,” said Chancellor Randy Woodson. “Russell has always supported his alma mater well and represented NC State with class. We know our students, their families and our entire Wolfpack community will be excited to see Russell back home at Carter-Finley Stadium.”

Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from N.C. State in 2010.

While at N.C. State, he was a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and was named ACC Rookie of the Year and team MVP in 2008.

He ranks fourth in career passing yards (8,545), second in passing touchdowns (76), sixth in completion percentage (.578), third in 300-yard games (12), second in rushing by a quarterback (1,083 yards), and fourth in total offense (9,628 yards).

He also set an NCAA record for career pass attempts without an interception with 379.

His N.C. State teams advanced to two bowl games in his three years of competition.

His jersey was honored at N.C. State in 2014.

During Friday’s ceremony, Woodson will confer an honorary degree on alumnus Jeff Williams, chief operating officer at Apple.

Woodson will confer an honorary degree on alumna Ashley Christensen, James Beard Award-winning chef, during Saturday’s ceremony.

Both ceremonies will be streamed live.