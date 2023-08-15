WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts saw enough from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in his NFL debut on Saturday to name him their opening-day starter.

Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday, three days after Richardson had a solid performance against Buffalo’s defense in the Colts’ preseason opener.

When Indy hosts Jacksonville on Sept. 10, it will be the seventh consecutive year the Colts open the season with a new starter. The streak began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, beat out veteran Gardner Minshew, who played at East Carolina University and Washington State, for the job. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

