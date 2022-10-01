CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday’s game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week.

The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice.

The Browns listed him as questionable Friday before downgrading the 26-year-old to out on Saturday before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. Garrett, who cleared concussion protocol, did not make the trip.

Speaking more softly than usual on Friday with signs of his accident apparent in an abrasion on his forehead and bright redness in his injured eye, Garrett said he felt fortunate to walk away from the wreck. A female passenger also suffered minor injuries.

“I’m glad that everything worked out in a positive light,” Garrett said. “We’re both healthy, both walking around. Just blessed with another day.”

Garrett has been cited numerous times by police for speeding in the past few years. He said the accident was a “wake-up” call and pledged to be more careful driving.

“I don’t think it takes something as drastic as this to tell me that I need to slow down,” Garrett said. “It’s about listening to my loved ones, hearing them out, and understanding that it is serious every time you get into the car.”

Garrett was cited by the Ohio Highway Patrol for losing control of his car. Garrett told an officer he thought he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a post-crash report, the highway patrol said Garrett was driving at an “unsafe speed for the road being traveled.”

The highway patrol ruled out alcohol, drugs or distracted driving as causes for the accident.

One the NFL’s elite pass rushers, Garrett is one sack away from passing Clay Matthews for the team’s career mark.

The Browns defense, plagued by communication breakdowns in Weeks 1 and 2, has been dealing with numerous injuries lately. Cleveland could also be without their other starting end, Jadeveon Clowney, who is listed as questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Clowney sat out last week’s win over Pittsburgh with the injury and hasn’t practiced. If he’s also out, the Browns will start rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) missed practice earlier this week. Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury against the Steelers. Jacob Phillips will take Walker’s spot.

“I don’t believe that there are backups in the NFL,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “I just believe there are starters-in-waiting. Some of the guys are still developing and learning, but I trust those guys.”

Before traveling, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

