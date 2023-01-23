GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football fans across the country are gearing up for the Super Bowl or maybe just the commercials.

OddSpedia.com looked into the top 50 most populous cities to determine the biggest Super Bowl parties in the nation.

At number one was Minneapolis. Besides Omaha which came in at 7th, it was one of the only Midwest cities to make the top 10. Most parties are set to happen down South.

Atlanta came in at 2nd, Raleigh at 3rd, Tampa at 4th and Miami at 5th. All of these Southern cities are planning to go big for Super Bowl LVII. Three California cities ranked in the top 30, those being Sacramento, Long Beach and Oakland.

In Texas, only one city made the list in the top 30 which was Austin. There are certain states that like to chill out during the big game such as New York, Illinois and Michigan, not even cracking the top 30.

The most searched Super Bowl question in North Carolina has nothing to do with the game, but instead, people want to know how much the Lombardi Trophy weighs. Meanwhile, Colorado and Massachusetts would just like to know what the best Super Bowl commercials are.