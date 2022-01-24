Best NFL weekend, ever? Probably after four closely played games

San Francisco 49ers’ Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This past weekend was possibly the best NFL football playoff weekend. Ever. Many people seem to agree.

For the first time since 2010, the two No. 1 seeds were taken out in the divisional round. In addition to this, all four teams that won earned the victory in walk-off fashion.

Bruce Feldman, a reporter for FOX Sports tweeted on Sunday night, “Best weekend of football ever. All four games decided on the final play. Just amazing.”

The dramatics of the weekend’s four NFL games including three game-winning field goals and a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Evan McPherson kicked a game-winning 52-yard field goal to lift the AFC No. 4 seed up over the AFC top-seeded Tennessee Titans for a 19-16 victory. Robbie Gould kicked a game-winning 45-yard field goal to give the NFC No. 6-seeded San Fransisco 49ers a 13-10 win over the NFC top-seeded Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams stunned the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matt Gay of the Rams kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal to give the Rams a 30-27 victory.

In a crazy fourth quarter between the Chiefs and Bills, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs an overtime victory over the Bills, 42-36. During the Bills/Chiefs game, ESPN even tweeted, “We need a seven-game Bills-Chiefs series.”

So after that unbelievable weekend of football, what’s next?

On Sunday, the Chiefs and Bengals are set to face-off in the AFC Championship game at 3 pm on CBS at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals and Chiefs met in the regular season in Week 17. Evan McPherson kicked a field-goal as time expired to give the Bengals a 34-31 win.

Following that game will be the 49ers taking on the Rams for the NFC Championship title at 6:30 pm on FOX at SoFi Stadium in Los Angles, site of the Super Bowl. This will be the third matchup between these two of the season, where the 49ers took the first two in regular season.