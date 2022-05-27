KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A pair of teenage boys received a huge surprise while taking pictures with an exotic car in Kansas City recently.

Erica Lee and her two sons, Ayden and Kobe, were walking around downtown Kansas City, Missouri when they saw a black Lamborghini parked in the Power & Light District and decided they wanted to take a picture with it.

Lee said her boys are avid fans of exotic vehicles and that a Lamborghini is not a common vehicle to see in the city.

As they were posing and taking the photos, body guards and the vehicle’s owner approached the boys.

The owner was none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Although the model of the Lamborghini is unclear, the vehicle is reminiscent of a gift Mahomes bought for his wife, then-fiancée, Brittany Matthews.

Pictures of Brittany in the vehicle showed a back row of seats, and the only publicly available model of the Italian luxury vehicle with a back row is the Lamborghini Urus.

Lee said they were starstruck. Ayden and Kobe asked for pictures with the Super Bowl LIV winning quarterback and he happily agreed.

Kobe, the oldest of the two brothers, congratulated Mahomes on a successful 2021 season and Mahomes said, “Thank you,” and left.

See the images, courtesy of Erica Lee, below:

A casual family stroll through downtown turned into an evening they will never forget.