TAMPA, Fla. (WNCT) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said they interviewed former East Carolina football coach Scottie Montgomery for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position Monday, less than a week after the Detroit Lions announced that they hired Montgomery as assistant head coach and running backs coach.

The Buccaneers announced the news on social media Monday night.

We've interviewed Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery for offensive coordinator.



📰: https://t.co/t1dMyvV2L9 pic.twitter.com/pf0dG4uPN7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 14, 2023

The Bucs said Montgomery was the ninth candidate to meet with the team regarding the coordinator position. Tampa Bay fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in January.

Per Tampa Bay’s announcement, the other candidates who’ve interviewed for the job are Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends Coach Thomas Brown; Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak; Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter; Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Coach Todd Monken; New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney; and New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry.

ECU named Montgomery its new head football coach in 2015. He held that post for three years, compiling an overall record of 9-26. He was fired in 2018. He went on to join Maryland’s staff as offensive coordinator. The Terrapins parted ways with Montgomery in 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Montgomery as running backs coach in February 2021. He held that position until he joined the Lions coaching staff. He was interviewed twice by the Carolina Panthers for its offensive coordinator position after Frank Reich was hired as head coach.

Before becoming a coach, Montgomery played college football at Duke and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He went on to spend time with the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

Montgomery eventually returned to Duke to start his coaching career. He served as the Blue Devils’ wide receivers coach from 2006-2009, before leaving to become the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach in 2010. After three seasons in Pittsburgh, Montgomery returned to Duke for two years.