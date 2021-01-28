Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera now cancer-free, family says

(WNCN) — Former Carolina Panthers and current Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is now cancer-free, according to his daughter.

Rivera’s daughter, Courtney tweeted the good news on Thursday.

“Thank you all for the love and prayers just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!”

Back in August, Rivera was diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Rivera never let the cancer keep him away from a game as he helped lead Washington to an NFC East crown and a playoff berth.

In October, video showed Rivera receiving an outpouring of support as he exited the hospital following his final chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Rivera and the Panthers parted ways towards the end of last season. Rivera was known in charlotte for his charitable donations and support, including the Humane Society.