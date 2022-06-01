GREENVILLE, N.C. — A familiar face has been elevated to one of the top jobs at Fox Sports.

Fox had to replace both members of its top NFL broadcasting team after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN. In a press release on Tuesday, Fox announced that Kevin Burkhardt has taken over for Buck as the play-by-play announcer. Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will serve as the network’s No. 1 in-game analyst.

Year 2 with @NFLonFOX will culminate w/ Super Bowl LVII!



Humbled to be trusted with the biggest games on the biggest stage! Can’t wait to work with the entire A crew for what will be a memorable NFL season. @kevinburkhardt @ErinAndrews @TomRinaldi12 https://t.co/7GsvP6RiX4 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 31, 2022

Olsen may not be Fox’s top analyst for very long. That job is waiting for Tom Brady after the quarterback agreed to a massive deal with the network. He recently unretired to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fox also announced its sideline reporter as Erin Andrews. There was some talk that she might leave the network, as she was disappointed that Buck and Aikman took jobs with ESPN.