HAMPTON, VA. (WNCT) — Add another well-known name to those heading to the NFL.

Former Riverside High School star receiver Jadakis Bonds has signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. The former Hampton University star had the good news relayed in a press release from the school on Tuesday. The Packers also announced the news on their website Tuesday night.

Bonds became one of the top receivers in Hampton history during his four seasons there. A first-team all-conference selection in both the Big South Conference and the Colonial Athletic Association, he finished his four years with 180 catches for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns. The 34 touchdowns are the best for receivers in a career at Hampton. His total catches are third-best in school history.

“I am excited for Jadakis and his family as he lives his dream to play in the NFL,” Hampton coach Robert Prunty said. “He is not only a prolific receiver and dominant player, he was a three-year captain for us.

“When I think of Jadakis, I think of loyalty. He loves Hampton University and, although he had other opportunities, he stayed here, played here, and graduated from here. We all appreciate the phenomenal support of Hampton’s leadership and the encouragement and support of President Darrell K. Williams.”

Bonds’ best season was 2019 when he caught 70 passes for 943 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 but he performed solidly in the 2021 and 2022 season. He recently graduated from the school.