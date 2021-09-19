HALFTIME: Panthers lead Saints 17-0; 200+ YDS, 2 TD’s for Darnold

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers (1-0) got off to a hot start Sunday hosting the New Orleans Saints (1-0) jumping out to a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. Saints QB Jameis Winston, who starts his first year as the replacement for future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, punched it into the endzone to start the fourth, making it 17-7.

First-year quarterback Sam Darnold looked solid throwing for 210 yards on 15-for-19 passing with a pair of touchdowns.

Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, who was used at length in last week’s 19-14 win over the New York Jets, rushed for 50 yards on 15 carries. Citing hamstring issues, CMC went to the locker room in the third quarter and returned in the fourth quarter.

The two first-half touchdowns came on passing plays by Darnold. Three minutes into the game Darnold connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 20-yeard score. Then in the second quarter, DJ Moore caught a two-yard pass in the endzone with 1:55 left in the half.