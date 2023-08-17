GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every NFL team has a mascot, typically someone in a costume, running and pumping up the crowd. But have you ever wondered what your favorite mascot would look like if it were AI-generated?

PlayStar.com put together the AI version of each mascot and picked some games to match the theme. One example they used was the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. After creating this, it can be compared to the plot of the TV show Game of Thrones.

(PlayStar.com AI image)

(PlayStar.com AI image)

In the matchup containing Super Bowl history and bad blood between the two, the Philadelphia Eagles will head to New England to face the Patriots.

(PlayStar.com AI image)

(PlayStar.com AI image)

After creating these AI images that have an Eagle and Patriot, it could be considered one of the most American images of all time.

Some teams don’t have physical mascots like the Los Angeles Chargers or Green Bay Packers, so AI had to get creative. Here are all the results: