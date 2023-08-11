SEATTLE (WNCT/AP) — Former East Carolina University and D.H. Conley High School quarterback Holton Ahlers played in his first NFL preseason game Thursday night.

Ahlers entered the game in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings as the team’s third-string quarterback with the Seahawks up 17-13. He completed 4-of-4 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 26 yards on three carries, his longest run at 22 yards.

The Seahawks won the game, 24-13.

Ahlers is competing for a spot on the team. He is currently behind starting quarterback Geno Smith and backup Drew Lock.

Lock threw a pair of touchdown passes, the second a 19-yard strike to Jake Bobo late in the third quarter. It was the preseason opener for both teams.

With starting quarterback Geno Smith serving as a spectator — along with most of the starters for both teams — Lock showed that the Seahawks should feel comfortable about their backup.

Lock completed 17 of 24 passes for 191 yards. His one mistake was a tipped pass intercepted by Minnesota’s Jaylin Williams in the third quarter. Lock threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. in the first half, and gave Seattle a 17-13 lead by hitting Bobo in the final seconds of the third quarter. Bobo badly beat Andrew Booth Jr. off the line of scrimmage and hauled in pass near the goal line.

Nick Mullens played a solid first half for the Vikings, solidifying his spot as Kirk Cousins’ backup. Mullens completed 14 of 20 passes for 139 yards and a 4-yard touchdown toss to tight end Nick Muse, who made a terrific leaping catch over Seattle cornerback Tre Brown. Mullens led a pair of scoring drives, and Greg Joseph hit field goals of 26 and 54 yards. Joseph was just 4 of 10 on kicks from 50 or more yards last season and is getting pushed with rookie Jack Podlesny from Georgia in camp.

The Seahawks will host the Dallas Cowboys on August 19 at 10 pm.