GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Calling all football fans, believe it or not, the NFL preseason starts next week.

Betonline.ag recently released details and created a graphic that used data gathered from Twitter in the last 30 days. It displays the percentage of total team tweets that discuss winning the Super Bowl, going to the playoffs, or winning the division.

For example, over 100,000 tweets were tracked about the Detroit Lions having a successful season. Many more tweets were made about the high-profile teams like the Chiefs, Eagles and Cowboys.

It’s no shock that the Chiefs and Eagles fanbases are on top after a dominant past season that included their trip to the Super Bowl, but seeing the Jets and Lions up there is a new look. The Jets could potentially be due to them picking up former Green Bay Packer Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

However, way at the bottom is the Carolina Panthers, last on the list with less than 5% of tweets. The Panthers are coming off another bad season that resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, a complete overhaul of the team that led to the hiring of current head coach Frank Reich and the selection of Bryce Young out of Alabama as the No. 1 pick.

Will the fortunes of the Panthers change this season? Are the odds in their favor? Guess we’ll see in a few weeks when the season starts officially with a Week 1 game with the Atlanta Falcons.