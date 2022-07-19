(WGHP) — An NFL running back has been charged with a felony, according to the NFL.

BleacherReport says that Houston Texans running back, Darius Anderson, 24, was charged with burglary with intent to rape on Friday. Burglary with intent to rape is a first-degree felony.

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement given to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

The report says that court records indicate that Anderson broke into a woman’s home and pursued her into the bathroom, leaving when she called the police. Anderson has bonded out and cannot possess a firearm or return to this woman’s home as part of his bail agreement.

Darius Anderson was on the Texans’ practice squad last season and signed a futures deal with them. He has not played in an NFL game so far. He was signed as a free agent by Dallas, but he was waived. He was signed by the Colts and never played.

He played for Texas Christian University from 2016-2019.

His arraignment will be Wednesday.