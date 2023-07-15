GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former JH Rose and Clemson Tigers star Cornell Powell was back in Greenville on Saturday for his annual football camp.

Powell caught so many touchdowns in the end zone at J.H. Rose. Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s got a Super Bowl ring and he’s looking for bigger and better things. But he loves giving back to the children.

“You know, being back here, he is bringing my roots and many memories, many touchdowns, many, many victories here,” Powell said. “But, you know, just be able to see the next generation come out here and just compete and work against each other. You know, that’s what I love to see. That’s what I’m all about.

“So it’s a blessing, definitely. And I’ve been blessed enough to give back to others who I feel like I have to.”

Saturday’s campers ranged in all ages and skill levels, and each one of them had their favorites about camp and football.

As for Powell, he and the Chiefs open camp this Tuesday and the former Rampant can’t wait to get started.

“Oh, man. I’m looking forward to winning another Super Bowl and doing whatever they need me to do,” Powell said. “Whatever it takes to get back there. So I’m excited.

“You know, we start Camp July 18th. It’s going to be fun. Another fun year.

Powell was one of the best to ever play on Touchdown Friday and was giving back at his annual camp.