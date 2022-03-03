GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Our series from Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference continues.
Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from East Carolina on Monday, N.C. State on Tuesday and Duke on Wednesday.
#20. Tony Mayberry (C)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #108 overall in 1990
– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (3 Pro Bowls)
#19. Jeremy Thompson (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #102 overall in 2008
– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#18. Chris Givens (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #96 overall in 2012
– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)
#17. Brandon Ghee (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #96 overall in 2010
– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#16. Ed Bradley (LB)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #88 overall in 1972
– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)
#15. Dustin Lyman (TE)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #87 overall in 2000
– Drafted by: Chicago Bears
– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)
#14. Ed George (T)
– Draft pick: Round 4, #80 overall in 1970
– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)
#13. Kenny Duckett (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #68 overall in 1982
– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#12. Syd Kitson (G)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #61 overall in 1980
– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers
– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)
#11. Carlos Basham (DL)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #61 overall in 2021
– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#10. Ricky Proehl (WR)
– Draft pick: Round 3, #58 overall in 1990
– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)
#9. Fred Robbins (DT)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #55 overall in 2000
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)
#8. Jessie Bates III (S)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #54 overall in 2018
– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)
#7. David Braxton (LB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #52 overall in 1989
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#6. Alphonso Smith (DB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #37 overall in 2009
– Drafted by: Denver Broncos
– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)
#5. Mike Elkins (QB)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1989
– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#4. Ben Coleman (G)
– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1993
– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)
#3. Calvin Pace (DE)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 2003
– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals
– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)
#2. Kevin Johnson (CB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 2015
– Drafted by: Houston Texans
– Years as a starter in NFL: 0
#1. Aaron Curry (LB)
– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2009
– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks
– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)