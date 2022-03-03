GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Our series from Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference continues.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from East Carolina on Monday, N.C. State on Tuesday and Duke on Wednesday.

Tony Mayberry, No. 55 (Wake Forest Sports Information photo)

#20. Tony Mayberry (C)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #108 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (3 Pro Bowls)

#19. Jeremy Thompson (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #102 overall in 2008

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Chris Givens (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #96 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

Brandon Ghee (Wake Forest Sports Information photo)

#17. Brandon Ghee (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #96 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#16. Ed Bradley (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #88 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Dustin Lyman (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #87 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Ed George (T)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #80 overall in 1970

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Kenny Duckett (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #68 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#12. Syd Kitson (G)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #61 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (Brian Westerholt/Sports On Film)

#11. Carlos Basham (DL)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #61 overall in 2021

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#10. Ricky Proehl (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #58 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Fred Robbins (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #55 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Jessie Bates III (S)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #54 overall in 2018

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. David Braxton (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #52 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

Alphonso Smith (Detroit Lions photo via Getty Images)

#6. Alphonso Smith (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #37 overall in 2009

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Mike Elkins (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#4. Ben Coleman (G)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

Calvin Pace (AP photo)

#3. Calvin Pace (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Kevin Johnson (CB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 2015

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#1. Aaron Curry (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2009

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)