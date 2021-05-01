Former J.H. Rose star, Clemson WR Cornell Powell drafted by Chiefs

CLEVELAND (WNCT) — It may have taken a little longer than he had hoped, but former J.H. Rose High School star and Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell has been drafted to play in the NFL.

Powell was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round with the 183rd overall pick on Saturday. His selection comes a day after former Wallace-Rose Hill High School and UNC star running back Javonte Williams was chosen in the second round by the Denver Broncos.

Powell held a draft event with family and friends on Friday in Greenville with hopes he would be drafted in the second or third round. While it didn’t happen on Friday, his wishes came true on Saturday.

“I’ve got people here that’s been with me since I was 5 years old when I was first picking up the ball,” Powell said on Friday. “Just to see everyone in my corner that’s been in my corner since Day 1 still here, it’s amazing.

“…I’ll just wait for my name to be called so I can experience this moment with all my loved ones.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso had this to say about Powell and the Chiefs’ pick, “Ball-tracking is outstanding down the sideline. Contorts his frame. Will be useful on back shoulders. Crisp, textbook routes and boasts a chiseled frame. Good athlete. Older prospect.”

According to Clemson Sports Information, Powell finished his college career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts). After entering 2020 with 40 career receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns from 2016-19, he flourished his senior season, getting 53 catches for 882 yards and seven TDs.

Cornell Powell in 2020 (from Clemson Sports Information)

Recorded career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (seven), snaps (630) and starts (12) … his seven receiving touchdowns were tied with Amari Rodgers for the team lead … third-team All-ACC pick … caught two passes for 15 yards at Wake Forest … gained 25 yards on two catches vs. The Citadel … caught two passes for five yards vs. Virginia … gained 12 yards on two receptions vs. No. 7 Miami … recorded 50 yards and a touchdown on four receptions at Georgia Tech … caught two passes for 45 yards including a touchdown reception on the game’s opening drive vs. Syracuse … recorded a career-high 11 catches for a career-high 105 receiving yards in sharing team offensive player of the game honors vs. Boston College, as his 11 receptions tied for 10th-most in a game in school history … shared team offensive player of the game honors after posting six receptions for a then-career-high 161 yards at No. 4 Notre Dame, marking his first time recording 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games in his career … recorded six receptions for a career-high 176 receiving yards vs. Pitt, earning ACC Receiver of the Week and team offensive player of the game honors after notching his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game to tie a school record shared by Charlie Waters (1969), Tony Horne (1997), Rod Gardner (2000), DeAndre Hopkins (2012) and Sammy Watkins (2013) … became only the third Clemson player ever to record back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining DeAndre Hopkins in 2012 and Sammy Watkins in 2013 … registered 90 yards and a touchdown on four receptions at Virginia Tech, including a 65-yard touchdown reception … caught four passes for 59 yards in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … led all players in Sugar Bowl with 139 receiving yards vs. No. 3 Ohio State, finishing the contest with two receiving touchdowns among his eight receptions … the 100-yard receiving game vs. the Buckeyes was his team-high fourth of the season, and his two touchdown receptions tied a Clemson bowl record set many times, including most recently by Travis Etienne in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.