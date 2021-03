GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was set aside for four former East Carolina University football players to show off their talents in front of 32 NFL team scouts in lieu of the upcoming NFL draft.

ECU hosted the event at its football facility. Place kicker Jake Verity, wide receiver Blake Proehl, offensive lineman D’Ante Smith and 2019 graduate Kendrall Futrell participated in the workout.

