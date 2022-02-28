GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion.

Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the East Carolina Pirates using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

Guy Whimper, right (AP photo)

#20. Guy Whimper (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #129 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Emmanuel McDaniel (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #111 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Terry Long (G)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #111 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Junior Robinson (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 5, #110 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

David Garrard (AP photo)

#16. David Garrard (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #108 overall in 2002

– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#15. Justin Hardy (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #107 overall in 2015

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#14. Tootie Robbins (T)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #90 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. George Crump (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #85 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#12. Larry Shannon (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #82 overall in 1998

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

Carl Summerell (ECU Sports Information photo)

#11. Carl Summerell (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #80 overall in 1974

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#10. Stefon Adams (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #80 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#9. Walter Wilson (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #67 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#8. Zack Valentine (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #56 overall in 1979

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#7. Steve Hamilton (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #55 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

Tony Collins (ECU Sports Information photo)

#6. Tony Collins (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #47 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#5. Jody Schulz (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #46 overall in 1983

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

Linval Joseph (AP photo)

#4. Linval Joseph (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #46 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (2 Pro Bowls)

#3. Zay Jones (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #37 overall in 2017

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

Chris Johnson (AP photo)

#2. Chris Johnson (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 2008

– Drafted by: Tennessee Titans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (3 Pro Bowls)

Robert Jones (ECU Sports Information photo)

#1. Robert Jones (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 1992

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)