GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve always had a wealth of talented athletes in Eastern North Carolina. Some of them have even made it to the big leagues in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball.

Through 2021, J.H. Rose is ranked as one of the top high schools in North Carolina when it comes to talent that has made the jump to the NFL. While bigger cities like Charlotte (57), Greensboro (38) and Raleigh (35) have had their fair share of talent reach the next level, Greenville and ENC are not far behind.

Touchdown Friday Week 7: Scores and highlights

Which NC high schools have had the most NFL players? Answers may surprise you.

NCPreps publisher talks expectations halfway through season

The school had nine players come out of there to play professionally, let’s take a look at other schools in Eastern North Carolina that had players make it to the big league.

Kentavius Street:

NC State; DT, San Francisco 49ers

Andre Brown (AP photo)

Andre Brown:

NC State; RB Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants

Derek Cox:

William & Mary; DB Jacksonville Jaguars

Jermaine Williams:

University of Houston; RB Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs

Carlester Crumpler:

East Carolina University; Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings

Troy Smith:

Ohio State; WR Philadelphia Eagles

William Frizzell:

North Carolina Central University; DB Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Al Hunter:

University of Notre Dame; RB Seattle Seahawks

Doug Paschal:

University of North Carolina; RB Minnesota Vikings

Tyquan Lewis:

Ohio State; DE Indianapolis Colts

Todd Gurley:

Georgia; RB Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons

(Todd Gurley, AP photo)

Shaun Draughn:

University of North Carolina; RB Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants

Donald Frank:

Winston-Salem University; CB San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Raiders, Minnesota Vikings

Kelvin Bryant:

University of North Carolina; RB Philadelphia Stars, Baltimore Stars, Washington Redskins

Qasim Mitchell:

North Carolina A&T; T-G Chicago Bears

David Braxton:

Wake Forest University; LB Minnesota Vikings, Phoenix Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Frier:

Appalachian State University; Cincinnati Bengals

Ellis Dillahunt:

East Carolina University; DB Cincinnati Bengals

Dave Dunaway:

Duke University; WR Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants

Justin Hardy:

East Carolina University; WR Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Ottawa Redblacks

Anthony Wright:

University of South Carolina; QB Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants

George Koonce:

Chowan University, Marquette University, East Carolina University; LB Atlanta Falcons, Ohio Glory, Green Bay Packers, Seatle Seahawks

Jesse Campbell:

NC State University; S Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Washington Redskins

Roland Hooks:

NC State University; RB Buffalo Bills

Kendal Vickers:

University of Tennessee; DT Las Vegas Raiders

Pharoh Cooper:

University of South Carolina; DB/WR Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants

Bruce Carter:

University of North Carolina; LB Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons

Corey Robinson:

University of Notre Dame; WR

Guy Whimper:

East Carolina University; OT New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers

A.J. Jenkins:

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; WR San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reaches out but misses the catch as he covered by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Mike Hughes:

University of North Carolina; CB Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions

Kevin Reddick:

University of North Carolina; LB New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Rams, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills

Montario Hardesty:

University of Tennessee; RB Cleveland Browns

Brian Simmons:

University of North Carolina; LB Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints

Jeremy McDaniel:

University of Arizona; WR, Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Indiana Firebirds, Chicago Rush

FOXBORO, MA – AUGUST 10: Derek Rivers #95 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after a preseason loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Derek Rivers:

Youngstown State University; DE New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans

Quinton Coples:

Hargrave Military Academy; DE New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams

Lin Dawson:

NC State University; TE New England Patriots

Ron Wooten:

University of North Carolina; G, New England Patriots

Travis Bond:

University of North Carolina; OL, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, St. Louis Rams

Tootie Robbins:

East Carolina University; OT St. Louis/ Phoenix Cardinals, Green Bay Packers

D.D. Hoggard:

NC State University; DB

Reggie Smith:

University of Oklahoma; DB San Fransisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders

Glenn Bass:

East Carolina University; WR Buffalo Bills

John Baker:

Norfolk State; DE/DT Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions

Matt Dodge (AP photo)

Matt Dodge:

East Carolina University; P, New York Giants

Vaughan Johnson:

NC State University; LB New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles

Charles Bowser:

Duke University; LB Miami Dolphins

Jim Brewington:

North Carolina Central University; Oakland Raiders

Levar Fisher:

NC State University; LB Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints

Greg Peterson:

North Carolina Central University; DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins

Robert Brown:

Chowan University; DE Green Bay Packers

Zack Valentine (AP photo)

Zack Valentine:

East Carolina University; LB Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles

Wes Chesson:

Duke University; WR Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles

Myron Dupree:

North Carolina Central University; DB Denver Broncos

Jim Clack:

Wake Forest University; C, G Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants

Don Stallings:

University of North Carolina; DE, DT Washington Redskins

Javonte Williams (UNC Sports Information photo)

Javonte Williams:

University of North Carolina; RB Denver Broncos

Nate Irving:

NC State University; LB Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts

Wray Carlton:

Duke University; HB Toronto Argonauts, Buffalo Bills

Quincy Monk (UNC Sports Information photo)

Quincy Monk:

University of North Carolina; LB New York Giants, Houston Texans

Eric Blount:

University of North Carolina; RB Phoenix Cardinals, Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, Montreal Alouettes

Ralph Britt:

NC State University; TE Pittsburgh Steelers

Bob Grant:

Wake Forest University; LB Baltimore Colts, Washington Redskins

Jethro Pugh:

Elizabeth City State College; DT Dallas Cowboys

Andre Purvis:

University of North Carolina; DL/OL Cincinnati Bengals, Orlando Rage, Carolina Cobras

Ashley Sheppard:

Clemson University; LB Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams

Doug Smith:

Auburn University; NT Houston Oilers

Yancey Thigpen (AP photo)

Yancey Thigpen:

Winston-Salem State University; WR San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Oilers

Victor Worsley:

University of North Carolina; LB Indianapolis Colts