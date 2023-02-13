GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina football player Linval Joseph is a pending free agent after wrapping up his 13th year in the NFL by playing in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

A midseason addition at defensive tackle for the Eagles, Joseph was on the field for 10 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35.

Joseph signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in November 2022. The 34-year-old recorded 20 combined tackles and was credited with half of a sack during the 2022 regular season. He added one tackle and a fumble recovery in the postseason.

Joseph won a Super Bowl ring with the 2011 New York Giants.

Joseph played three seasons at ECU, from 2007-2009. He earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors as a junior before foregoing his remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.