GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that former East Carolina head football coach Scottie Montgomery is being hired as the Detroit Lions’ assistant head coach and running backs coach.

The #Lions are hiring Scottie Montgomery as their Assistant Head Coach and he’ll coach the RBs, per source. Montgomery, who most recently was the #Colts RB coach, is a strong and respected veteran addition to Detroit’s staff who multiple teams have had interest in. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2023

Before becoming a coach, Montgomery played college football at Duke and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He went on to spend time with the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

Montgomery eventually returned to Duke to start his coaching career. He served as the Blue Devils’ wide receivers coach from 2006-2009, before leaving to become the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach in 2010. After three seasons in Pittsburgh, Montgomery returned to Duke for two years.

ECU named Montgomery its new head football coach in 2015. He held that post for three years, compiling an overall record of 9-26. He was fired in 2018. He went on to join Maryland’s staff as offensive coordinator. The Terrapins parted ways with Montgomery in 2021.

Montgomery was hired as the Indianapolis Colts running backs coach and has been in that position ever since. He was interviewed twice by the Carolina Panthers for its offensive coordinator position after Frank Reich was hired as head coach.