Will Sunday’s NFL championship games be as good as last weekend?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: A general view of the NFL logo on the field is seen before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are gearing up for another big Sunday of football, with these games determining who will be in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

There has been a lot of buzz after the insane weekend we just had with the outcome being decided on the last play/overtime for all four games played. Some say it was arguably the best playoff weekend in NFL history.

AFC Championship

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after rushing for a third quarter first down against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Bengals and Chiefs are both coming off high wins.

A week after snapping their 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals finally won their first road game in the postseason after going 0-7. Not only that, but their most recent victory over the Titans put them in the franchise’s first AFC championship game in 33 years – and a win away from the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, setting up two of Evan McPherson’s four field goals, one of them being the winning field goal as time expired, to lift the No. 4 seed Bengals over the top-seeded Titans, 19-16.

In a showdown where both teams didn’t give up, the Bills and Chiefs had an unforgettable Sunday night. In the final two minutes of regulation, the lead changed hands three times, and there were 25 points scored between the two teams over that stretch.

Harrison Butker of the Chiefs’ nailed a 49-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime. After what they’re calling Josh Allen’s “mistake” on the coin toss, Mahomes took care of the rest. Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce ended the game, as the Chiefs walked away with the overtime victory and a trip to the AFC championship.

Here is the search interest for the remaining AFC teams as determined by Google:

NFC Championship

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

49ers and Rams match-up:

The 49ers took on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on a freezing night with a snow-littered field. After an extremely low-scoring and somewhat slow game, Robbie Gould drilled a 45-yard field goal to lift the 49ers over the top-seeded Packers, and possibly end Aaron Rodger’s career in Green Bay. San Fransisco’s win, coupled with the Bengals 19-16 win over the Titans was the first time both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round in the same season since 2010.

In the game between the Buccaneers and the Rams, Tampa quarterback Tom Brady did what he does and started leading an exhilarating comeback as Matthew Stafford stood on the sidelines and watched it unfold. But this time, the seven-time Super Bowl champion left too much time on the clock, giving Stafford the chance to create some playoff magic of his own.

With 42 seconds left on the clock, it was just enough time for Stafford to pull off a Brady-like finish with a pair of long completions to NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp, which put Matt Gay kicking a 30-yard field goal as time expired, that sent the Rams to the NFC championship for the second time in four seasons.

Here is the search interest for the remaining NFC teams from Google:

Google Trends has compiled a list of the top questions on the NFL in the past day, and we are here to answer them.

What time are the NFL games this weekend?

The Bengals and Chiefs will face each other at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3 pm on CBS. The 49ers will take on the Rams in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 30 at 6:30 pm on FOX.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, and will end on Saturday, April 30.

When does NFL free agency start?

NFL free agency will start on March 16 at 4 pm.