GREENVILLE, N.C. — Like all sports, hockey was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately for hockey fans, its revenue is projected over $5 billion for the 2021-2022 season, which is a record number. This is great news for hockey fans in the lead-up to the Stanley Cup semifinals. The qualifying teams are the

Colorado Avalanche (2 Stanley Cup wins)

Edmonton Oilers (5 Stanley Cup wins)

Tampa Bay Lightning (3 Stanley Cup wins)

New York Rangers (4 Stanley Cup wins)

WalletHub took a survey to determine the best places for hockey enthusiasts, ranking 72 US cities based on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city. The data set ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity, to the performance level of each city’s teams.

The Colorado Avalanche’s performance level is two times better than the Detroit Red Wings, with the Minnesota State Mavericks’ performance level being nine times better than the St. Thomas Tommies.

Sunrise, Florida, has the lowest average ticket price for an NHL game, coming out to $37, whereas Chicago has the highest, at $109.

Dallas has the highest attendance rate for NHL games at 113%, and Sunrise, Florida falls at only 82%.

New York has the highest team franchise value, $1.475 billion, while Glendale, Arizona, is at $400 million.

The top 20 cities for hockey fans: