COVID-19 cases force Hurricanes to close training facility, postpone games through Saturday

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) celebrates defeating the Nashville Predators 4-2 with defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) after an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes have closed their training facility and postponed games through at least Saturday due to COVID-19 cases within the program.

The NHL announced the closure and postponement Wednesday afternoon due to five Carolina Hurricanes Players being on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List.

The NHL is revising the Hurricanes’ regular season schedule.

“The Hurricanes organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” the NHL said.

The Hurricanes Tuesday night game against the Predators became the first NHL game of the season to be postponed due to COVID-19.