What a goal! Canadiens avoid sweep, force Game 5 in 3-2 OT win over Lightning

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.

Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night.

Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.

The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s lineup changes paid off as Romanov stepped up in just his third career playoff game. Anderson was shifted to a new line, playing alongside Nick Suzuki and rookie Cole Caufield in Ducharme’s bid to add more speed.

Mathieu Joseph set up the tying goal by breaking up the right side and sending a pass through the middle, which Maroon fired into the left side. The goal came exactly 5 minutes after the Canadiens regained the lead on rookie Alexander Romanov’s shot from the right point.

Romanov made his third playoff appearance after he was inserted into the lineup as part of interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s roster shakeup. Romanov and Brett Kulak took over as the third defensive pairing, replacing Erik Gustafsson and Jon Merrill.

Barclay Goodrow also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots in regulation.

Montreal grabbed its first lead of the series when Josh Anderson opened the scoring with 4:21 left in the first period.

