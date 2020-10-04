No. 12 UNC holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

BOSTON (AP) – Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and Trey Morrison scored after intercepting the potential tying 2-point conversion with 45 seconds left to lead No. 12 North Carolina to a 26-22 victory over Boston College.
Idle since Sept. 12, the Tar Heels improved to 2-0 and sent BC to its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley.
Howell completed 14 of 26 passes for 225 yards, including a 41-yard score to Javonte Williams that gave Carolina a 21-13 lead with just over a minute left in the first half.
Williams ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56, and Michael Carter carried 16 times for 121 yards for the Tar Heels.
