No. 19 ECU Opens Season With A 2-1 Walk-Off Win

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team opened its home schedule Friday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over Hampton and a 4-2 loss to DePaul at the ECU Softball Stadium on day one of the Pirate Clash.

East Carolina returns to action Saturday with another pair of games. The Pirates will take on George Washington at 3 p.m. before facing off against the Blue Demons again at 5:30 p.m.

Game OneJunior RHP Kama Woodall (1-1) tossed her first complete game in a Pirate uniform and notched her first victory of the season in ECU's two-run victory over Hampton. She allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out seven batters against two walks. Emily Workman (0-1) made her collegiate debut in the circle for the visitors and surrendered three runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Junior infielder Ashleigh Inae paced the East Carolina offense with two hits and a run scored while Janae Lyles drove in the lone run for Hampton in a 1-for-2 performance.

ECU broke onto the board in the bottom of the first inning with two outs via consecutive doubles by Inae and junior infielder Chandley Garner. East Carolina then added to the lead in the home half of the third. Senior outfielder Olivia Narron roped a leadoff single to left center before stealing second. Redshirt senior utility Rachel McCollum then reached on an error to put runners at the corners. After McCollum stole second, Inae drew a walk to load the bases. With two away later in the frame, a throwing error allowed two Pirate runners to cross home plate and extend the ECU cushion to 3-0.

Hampton attempted one last rally in the top of the seventh. Skylar Chavez worked a leadoff walk before two-straight pop ups put two outs on the board. Kiaya Jeusi singled to right center and Lyles recorded an infield single to score Chavez and slice the East Carolina lead to 3-1, but Woodall fanned Lexi Lomax looking to end the contest.

Game TwoECU and DePaul combined for a trio of errors in the nightcap that led to all six of the game's runs charged as unearned. The Blue Demons out-hit the Pirates 8-4 and the squads combined to leave 11 runners on base.

Junior RHP Erin Poepping (1-3) was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs (none earned) on four hits in 2.2 innings of work. She did not walk a batter and recorded two strikeouts. Krista Dalgarn (2-0) picked up the victory after going 5.2 innings and scattering four hits. She was charged with two unearned runs and fanned five batters against three walks. Tori Meyer was credited with her first save of the season, throwing the final 1.1 frames.

Gabby O'Riley led the DePaul offensive efforts with two hits, a run scored and two RBI while a quartet of East Carolina hitters collected a hit apiece.

ECU threatened to go on top in the bottom of the first when Narron led off with a bunt single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Inae drew walk, she also proceeded to steal second. However, a strikeout and ground out terminated the inning.

The Blue Demons took advantage of a one-out fielding error on the Pirates' part. With two outs, Erin Andris singled and scored Grace Frazier from second base. Brooke Johnson capped the scoring with a RBI single of her own to leave the visitors with a two-run advantage.

Another error, this time with two outs, came back to bite East Carolina in the sixth as the extended inning resulted in a O'Reilly two-run homer that pushed DePaul ahead 4-0.

The Pirates made a push in the bottom of the sixth. McCollum drew a one-out walk before Inae was hit by a pitch. Freshman outfielder Logyn Estes then singled to center to load the bases with two away. Sophomore infielder Bailey Ledvina came through, putting a ball in play that was mishandled by the Blue Demon third baseman. The ball rolled far enough away for two runs to score and make it a two-run contest. Senior infielder Kendra Ziemba worked a walk to load the bases once more, but a fly ball to right field was caught to end the frame.

Neither team was able to score in the seventh inning, accounting for the final margin.

2020 Pirate Clash Day One ScoresHampton 10, George Washington 2 (Six Innings)George Washington 6, DePaul 5East Carolina 3, Hampton 1DePaul 4, East Carolina 2